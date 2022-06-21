Artsakhpress

Military

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at border

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 20-21, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has nothing to do with the reality.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces, the MOD of Armenia informed.


     

Politics

FM Babayan thinks Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh will be extended

Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan thinks that the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh will be extended.

Artsakh conflict the most complicated conflict in the world – FM Babayan

The issue of the status of Artsakh is very complicated because this conflict is the most complicated...

New book presents key facts about Artsakh – Foreign Minister Babayan

The presentation of “Issues of Artsakh and Foreign Policy of the Republic of Artsakh” was held today...

President Harutyunyan convened an enlarged sitting of the Security Council

  President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged sitting of the Security...

Armenian PM to visit Belarus for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Belarus on June 20-21, his Office...

Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić highly appreciates Armenia’s cooperation with CoE

During the 21 years of its membership to the Council of Europe, Armenia has demonstrated a high dedication...

NK conflict not resolved yet, its comprehensive settlement must be made within OSCE MG Co- Chairmanship – Grigoryan

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan chaired today the session of the Committee...

Economy

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 4.90 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

World Bank report: Armenia economic growth will be 3.5% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.

The World Bank worsens forecast for global economy

The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...

EAEU to start talks with Indonesia around free trade agreement

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement,...

EEU leaders to take part in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Society

FLYONE Armenia launches Yerevan-Beirut regular flights

The Armenian airline FLYONE Armenia launched Yerevan-Beirut-Yerevan regular flights from June 20.

Bread festival organized in the community of Hatsi

On June 17, the culture and youth department of the regional administration of the community of Hatsi...

Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of Armenia on Friday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 at the...

A diploma awarding ceremony held in Artsakh State University

A diploma awarding ceremony was held in the Artsakh State University June 13-16.

Artsakh people continue to live and create in Kherkhan: Everyday life and problems of the village

The Kherkhan village of Artsakh’s Martuni region is one of the ancient settlements of the Artsakh Republic....

Armenia to join agreement about use of military satellite communication systems of CIS states

The Parliament of Armenia debated today the agreement about the use of military satellite communication...

WW3 already declared, Pope Francis believes

World War 3 is already here, La Stampa quoted Pope Francis as saying on Tuesday, Tass informs.

Military

Azerbaijan once again conceals its military casualties

After the incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Azerbaijani state agencies and the media disseminated...

Armenia Defense Minister visits north-eastern borderline

On June 17, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the 2nd Army military unit, the Armenian...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has again disseminated disinformation

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.

Foreign Ministers of CSTO states to discuss international, regional security at upcoming Yerevan session

The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are...

Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...

Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers to be held on May 24

The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...

Russia can’t guarantee that captured Americans won’t face death penalty — Kremlin
Russia hopes to convince Turkey not to conduct new operation in Syria
Macron’s bloc falls short of absolute majority in French parliamentary elections
FM Babayan thinks Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh will be extended
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Photos

World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
Videos

Culture

“Sunrise Stepanakert” festival to gather artists from Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora

Uruguayan director’s film on Artsakh conflict screened in Montevideo

The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert

"44 Degrees" performance took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Inter confirms signing of Mkhitaryan

"Sport is Also Knowledge." Stadium Built in the Community of Sos

The winner of the international professional wrestling tournament welcomed in Stepanakert

Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships: 9 Armenian boxers advance to quarterfinals

Diaspora

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

International

Russia can’t guarantee that captured Americans won’t face death penalty — Kremlin

Russia hopes to convince Turkey not to conduct new operation in Syria

Macron’s bloc falls short of absolute majority in French parliamentary elections

Russia promises to continue natural gas shipments to Hungary

