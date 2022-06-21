The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 20-21, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has nothing to do with the reality.

June 21, 2022, 09:49 Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at border

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces, the MOD of Armenia informed.