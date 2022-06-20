FM Babayan thinks Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh will be extended

Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan thinks that the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh will be extended.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 20, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: At a meeting with reporters in the permanent representation of Artsakh in Armenia, FM Babayan said that Russia bears also moral responsibility for the region.

“I think that the mission of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh will be extended. There is just no alternative because the conflict is not resolved yet”, he said.