The issue of the status of Artsakh is very complicated because this conflict is the most complicated conflict in the world, Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan told reporters at the permanent representation of Artsakh in Armenia, adding that one needs to be realistic because the comprehensive settlement of the Artsakh issue is still a matter of the distant future.

June 20, 2022, 14:54 Artsakh conflict the most complicated conflict in the world – FM Babayan

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 20, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Therefore, we must keep and preserve Artsakh with all possible means. All opportunities exist: even if there is no comprehensive settlement, Artsakh will maintain its status as a de facto independent, sovereign country until we see what happens next. Azerbaijan claims that Artsakh does not exist at all, but we and the international structures say the opposite”, the Artsakh FM said.