June 20, 2022 14:54

Artsakh conflict the most complicated conflict in the world – FM Babayan

The issue of the status of Artsakh is very complicated because this conflict is the most complicated conflict in the world, Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan told reporters at the permanent representation of Artsakh in Armenia, adding that one needs to be realistic because the comprehensive settlement of the Artsakh issue is still a matter of the distant future.