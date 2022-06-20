Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, through the joint efforts of Grigor Elizbaryan, a teacher -leader at the secondary school after Hayk Hakobyan in the Sos community of Artsakh's Martuni region and the students of the school, a stadium has been built in the village.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: One of the primary programs of the “Teach for Armenia" educational organization is to make a positive change in the community through various projects. In an interview with "Artsakhpress" G. Elizbaryan said, mentioning that the project is entitled "Sport is Also Knowledge", as knowledge is also needed to have an educated, trained and healthy body.

''The idea belongs to the children. The main authors of the project were girls. I only helped and guided them. The other students helped with the rest of the work. As a result, we have made the project a reality together," G. Elizbaryan said.