Russia has promised to continue natural gas shipments to Hungary and that Gazprom will fulfill its contractual obligations to the country, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview on public service radio on Sunday, Reuters reported.

June 20, 2022, 09:46 Russia promises to continue natural gas shipments to Hungary

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Szijjarto said that Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak had both assured him in a phone call that the company would fulfill its obligations towards Hungary set out in its contract.

Under a deal with Gazprom signed last year, Hungary receives 3.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas per year via Bulgaria and Serbia under its long-term deal with Russia, and a further one bcm via a pipeline from Austria.

The agreement is valid for 15 years, with an option to modify purchased quantities after 10 years.

Szijjarto also said on Sunday that Hungary's energy security, including its natural gas supply, is stable and that natural gas shipments have been arriving daily as per the contract, on schedule, and without any disruptions.