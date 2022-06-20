Ukraine’s parliament approves withdrawal from range of CIS agreements

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, or national parliament, has approved the country’s withdrawal from a range of agreements within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Ukrainian government’s representative to the national legislature, Taras Melnichuk, said on Sunday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: "A bill on the withdrawal from the CIS Agreement on Cooperation in the Development and Use of Mobile Cellular Communications Systems, a bill on the withdrawal from the CIS Agreement on and Interstate Reserve of Bio Preparations and Other Means of Animal Protection, a bill on the withdrawal from the CIS Agreement on the Support and Development of Small Businesses have been approved in general," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, the lawmakers also approved a bill on the withdrawal from the protocol on amendments to the Agreement on Interstate Courier Communication.

According to Melnichuk, these agreements were either useless or obsolete, whereas the implementation of the agreement on courier communication, in particular, mailing official documents via Moscow, threatens Ukraine’s national interests.