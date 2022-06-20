Azerbaijan once again conceals its military casualties

After the incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Azerbaijani state agencies and the media disseminated “information” about various incidents as a result of which several Azerbaijani soldiers were allegedly killed or wounded, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Once again, and according to the old tradition, Azerbaijan conceals its military casualties, and presents them as “accidents.”

According to the information on Sunday, two Azerbaijani servicemen, Major Yusif Mammadli (born in 1988) and Farid Nasibov (born in 1999), had died at the Kurdamir central regional hospital—and as a result of an accident

It was informed that Hatem Baydashov (born in 1994) is in critical condition.

Captain Yolchuzade Nizami Vahidoglu of the National Security Service of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had died on the line of duty.

The car transporting the servicemen to a combat position had fallen into the gorge.

And Ali Shukurov (born 1992), an employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action, had died after stepping on a landmine in the Jebrail region. Shukurov had sustained numerous injuries as a result of the explosion.