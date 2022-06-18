Armenia Defense Minister visits north-eastern borderline

On June 17, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the 2nd Army military unit, the Armenian Defense Ministry informed.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Papikyan visited the military training unit, where the command staff of the military unit presented the existing modern technical means, locally produced equipment and new solutions to ensure the stay of the personnel in the field conditions.

The defense minister observed battalion tactical exercises with live shooting.

At the end of the exercises, the Defense Minister congratulated the personnel and presented commendation awards to a number of military servicemen who showed the best results.

Suren Papikyan also visited the republic's northeastern borderline, visited combat positions, monitored engineering work, inquired about the moral and combat condition of the personnel, living conditions, quality of food provided, and talked to servicemen at the positions.