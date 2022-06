On June 17, the culture and youth department of the regional administration of the community of Hatsi of Artsakh’s Martuni region organized a bread festival entitled "Wheat is the basis of the world."

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the beginning of the event the Karabakh Aya (in Armenian language aya means great grandmother) welcomed the attendees, and in Artsakh dialect wished them great love.

Then she told the history of the village of Hatsi.

"Our village has a very hospitable population, all we want is peace. The village was called Hatsi because of the hospitality of our villagers, but I want to show our guests the process of baking bread,""said Aya, inviting guests to a tonratun, where the village brides were baking bread.

According to the head of the community Santur Sargsyan, no such big event had been organized in the village after the war.

" The place of the festival was not chosen by chance. The name of our village is associated with bread; it symbolizes the hospitality of the residents of our community, the abundance of bread at all times. The aim of the event is to restore the cooperation between the communities, "said S. Sargsyan.

The event was attended by the residents of the community of Hatsi and the neighboring villages.