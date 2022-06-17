Artsakhpress

International

Nearly 37 million children displaced worldwide, UNICEF says

Conflict, violence and other crises left a record 36.5 million children displaced from their homes at the end of 2021, UNICEF estimates – the highest number recorded since the Second World War. This figure includes 13.7 million refugee and asylum-seeking children† and nearly 22.8 million children who are internally displaced due to conflict and violence.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: These figures do not include children displaced by climate and environmental shocks or disasters, as well as those newly displaced in 2022, including by the war in Ukraine.
The record number of children displaced is a direct result of cascading crises – including acute and protracted conflicts such as in Afghanistan, fragility in countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo or Yemen and linked shocks exacerbated by the impacts of climate change. Just like fragility, child displacement is spreading fast. During the previous year, the global number of displaced children increased by 2.2 million.
"We can't ignore the evidence: The number of children being displaced by conflict and crises is rapidly growing – and so is our responsibility to reach them," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. "I hope this alarming number will move governments to prevent children from being displaced in the first place – and when they are displaced, to ensure their access to education, protection, and other critical services that support their wellbeing and development now and in the future."
Crises like the war in Ukraine – which has caused more than 2 million children to flee the country and displaced 3 million internally since February – come on top of this record high.  Additionally, children and families are also being driven from their homes by extreme weather events, such as by drought in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel, and severe flooding in Bangladesh, India and South Africa. There were 7.3 million new displacements of children as a consequence of natural disasters in 2021.
The global refugee population has more than doubled in the last decade, with children making up almost half of the total. Over a third of displaced children live in Sub-Saharan Africa (3.9 million or 36 per cent), one quarter in Europe and Central Asia (2.6 million or 25 per cent), and 13 per cent (1.4 million) in the Middle East and North Africa.
As the number of displaced and refugee children reaches a record high, access to essential support and services like healthcare, education and protection is falling short. Around two-thirds of all refugee children are enrolled in primary school, while only around one-third of refugee adolescents are in secondary school.
Uprooted children – whether refugee, asylum seeker or internally displaced – can face grave risks to their well-being and safety. This is particularly true for the hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied or separated children who are at heightened risk of trafficking, exploitation, violence and abuse. Children account for approximately 34 per cent of detected trafficking victims globally.
UNICEF urges Member States to adhere to their commitments to the rights of all uprooted children, including commitments established under the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) and the Global Compact for Migration (GCM), and to invest further in data and research that reflects the true scale of the issues facing refugee, migrant and displaced children.
UNICEF calls on governments to take six actions to achieve equal rights and opportunities for all refugee, migrant and displaced children:
1. Provide equal support to all children – wherever they come from;

2. Recognize refugee, migrant and displaced children as children first and foremost – with rights to protection, development and participation;

3. Increase collective action to ensure effective access to essential services – including health care and education – for all uprooted children and families regardless of status;

4. Protect refugee, migrant and displaced children from discrimination and xenophobia;

5. End harmful border management practices and child immigration detention; and

6. Empower refugee, migrant and displaced youth to unleash their talents and realize their full potential.

     

Politics

NK conflict not resolved yet, its comprehensive settlement must be made within OSCE MG Co- Chairmanship – Grigoryan

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan chaired today the session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the CSTO member states in Yerevan, his Office said.

Secretary General says CSTO takes all necessary measures to ensure security of member states

The Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization...

Secretaries of Security Councils of CSTO states discuss growing security challenges, threats during Yerevan session

The session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of CSTO states has been completed in...

More than 90 European organizations address letter to Charles Michel on his mediation concerning NK conflict

On the initiative of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD), 91 organizations...

Armenia hasn’t rejected proposal of trilateral meeting in Tbilisi: Foreign Ministry comments on Aliyev’s statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia commented on the statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham...

Armenia ombudswoman meets with US deputy assistant secretary of state

The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsperson) of Armenia, Kristinne Grigoryan, on Thursday held a meeting...

Session of CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils launched in Yerevan

The session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the member states of the Collective...

Economy

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 4.90 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

World Bank report: Armenia economic growth will be 3.5% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.

The World Bank worsens forecast for global economy

The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...

EAEU to start talks with Indonesia around free trade agreement

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement,...

EEU leaders to take part in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Society

Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of Armenia on Friday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 5:09am local time, 14 kilometers northeast of Bavra village of Armenia’s Shirak Province, and at a depth of 10 kilometers, news.am informs.

A diploma awarding ceremony held in Artsakh State University

A diploma awarding ceremony was held in the Artsakh State University June 13-16.

Artsakh people continue to live and create in Kherkhan: Everyday life and problems of the village

The Kherkhan village of Artsakh’s Martuni region is one of the ancient settlements of the Artsakh Republic....

Armenia to join agreement about use of military satellite communication systems of CIS states

The Parliament of Armenia debated today the agreement about the use of military satellite communication...

WW3 already declared, Pope Francis believes

World War 3 is already here, La Stampa quoted Pope Francis as saying on Tuesday, Tass informs.

Construction of a multi-storey building started in Stepanakert

The construction of the third multi-storey building has started in the new district being built near...

A new playground opened in Karmir Shuka

A new playground has been opened in the community of Karmir Shuka of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

Military

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has again disseminated disinformation

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.

Foreign Ministers of CSTO states to discuss international, regional security at upcoming Yerevan session

The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are...

Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...

Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers to be held on May 24

The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies another Azerbaijani disinformation

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.

CSTO summit: Joint Statement expresses readiness for cooperation with NATO, highlights border security

The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...

Fighter jet crashes in Russia
EU to give Ukraine, Moldova initial nods on membership path
Nearly 37 million children displaced worldwide, UNICEF says
West wants to turn Eurasia into conflict hot spot, says Russia’s security chief
Biden: Recession not inevitable in US economy
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Photos

World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
Videos

Culture

“Sunrise Stepanakert” festival to gather artists from Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora

Uruguayan director’s film on Artsakh conflict screened in Montevideo

The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert

"44 Degrees" performance took place in Stepanakert

Sport

The winner of the international professional wrestling tournament welcomed in Stepanakert

Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships: 9 Armenian boxers advance to quarterfinals

Artsakh's achievements in the field of sports deserve high praise. Minister

Armwrestling: Artsakh athlete, who lost both legs in 2020 war, beats Turkish rival to win European gold

Diaspora

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

International

Fighter jet crashes in Russia

EU to give Ukraine, Moldova initial nods on membership path

Coca-Cola HBC depleting stock in Russia

Nearly 37 million children displaced worldwide, UNICEF says

