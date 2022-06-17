The West seeks to turn Eurasia into a region of puppet states at war with each other, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Friday.
West wants to turn Eurasia into conflict hot spot, says Russia’s security chief
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We regard as a threat consistent efforts being made by the US and its allies to thwart post-Soviet alliances" like the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Patrushev said, addressing a CSTO meeting in Armenia’s capital.
"Turning Eurasia into a conflict hot spot, a region of warring countries, like Ukraine, of puppet state or colonies is the West’s long-term objective," he said.