The West seeks to turn Eurasia into a region of puppet states at war with each other, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Friday.

June 17, 2022, 15:45 West wants to turn Eurasia into conflict hot spot, says Russia’s security chief

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We regard as a threat consistent efforts being made by the US and its allies to thwart post-Soviet alliances" like the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Patrushev said, addressing a CSTO meeting in Armenia’s capital.

"Turning Eurasia into a conflict hot spot, a region of warring countries, like Ukraine, of puppet state or colonies is the West’s long-term objective," he said.