Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan chaired today the session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the CSTO member states in Yerevan, his Office said.

June 17, 2022, 14:53 NK conflict not resolved yet, its comprehensive settlement must be made within OSCE MG Co- Chairmanship – Grigoryan

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During the narrow and extended-format sessions the participants discussed the measures to neutralize the security challenges and threats of the CSTO states, as well as issues relating to the joint anti-terrorism actions in the CSTO region.

In this context Armen Grigoryan touched upon the security environment in South Caucasus. He said that the region is still full of challenges, which is connected with the unsettled Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Grigoryan presented Armenia’s views and approaches on stabilizing the security situation in the region and neutralizing the existing challenges.

He considered the ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan unacceptable, recalling the May 28 ceasefire violation case by the Azerbaijani troops as a result of which an Armenian serviceman has been killed.

Coming to the topic of unblocking of regional communications, the Secretary of the Security Council said Azerbaijan is raising from time to time the issue of opening the so-called “transportation corridor” via the territory of Armenia, but he noted that there couldn’t be any transportation route with a corridor logic in the territory of Armenia. He recalled the November 9, January 11 and November 26 trilateral statements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan where there is no mention of corridors.

Talking about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armen Grigoryan said the conflict is not resolved yet and the comprehensive settlement of the conflict should be made within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.