Secretary General says CSTO takes all necessary measures to ensure security of member states

The Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) analyzed in detail the military-political situation at a globe during their today’s session in Yerevan, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said following the session, regretting over the current crisis in the global security system.

June 17, 2022, 13:53

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Agreements existing for decades actually stop operating, and the level of mistrust between a number of leading players is approaching a critical juncture. Moreover, the security challenges and threats not only have not lost their sharpness, but also are showing trends of escalation due to the growing global uncertainty”, he said.

He said that the CSTO principled position on these issues remains the same that all disagreements and conflicts must be solved through political means. The organization addresses all powers with this call.

In line with this, Mr. Zas said, the CSTO is taking all necessary measures to strengthen peace and stability in its member states and is ready for the protection of its interests.

“The development of capacities of collective security forces and means, as well as the mutual partnership of special services and law enforcement agencies is one of the main tools to ensure the security of the member states and resist the challenges and threats”, the CSTO chief said.

He thanked the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan and his staff for creating wonderful conditions for holding the session.