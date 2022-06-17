Fighter jet crashes in Russia

A Su-25 fighter jet has crashed during a training flight in the Belgorod region of Russia on Friday, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "According to preliminary information, the plane hit the power lines and fell to the ground," the source noted.

The sources added that the pilot had catapulted himself from the aircraft and is alive.

The plane caught fire after falling to the ground.

A commission of the Russian Aerospace Forces is carrying out an investigation at the crash site.