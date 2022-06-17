Secretaries of Security Councils of CSTO states discuss growing security challenges, threats during Yerevan session

The session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of CSTO states has been completed in Yerevan on June 17.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: After the session, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, who was chairing the session, told reporters that the Secretaries of Security Council specifically focused on global security challenges and threats and the situation in the CSTO responsibility zone.

Armen Grigoryan said that the session was held in a constructive and interesting environment.

“Today’s session is specific in a sense that this year is a jubilee year for the organization as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Treaty on the Collective Security and the 20th anniversary of the foundation of CSTO, and on the other hand the session is taking place in the conditions of growing challenges and threats both in the world in general and the CSTO responsibility zone. Of course, this factor requires making effective decisions on time aimed at neutralizing these challenges and threats and ensuring the security of the CSTO member states”, he said.

The session also covered issues relating to counter-terrorism, joint creation of governing bodies, strengthening the organization’s military component, etc.

Armen Grigoryan informed that a number of documents were signed with the session results, which all have passed the respective procedures. Particularly, the Committee approved the draft decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council on giving a regional anti-terrorism operation status to the operational-preventive measures complex named ‘Mercenary’.

Today’s session was held within the frames of Armenia’s chairmanship at the CSTO.