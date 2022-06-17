Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Secretaries of Security Councils of CSTO states discuss growing security challenges, threats during Yerevan session

The session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of CSTO states has been completed in Yerevan on June 17.

Secretaries of Security Councils of CSTO states discuss growing security challenges, threats during Yerevan session

Secretaries of Security Councils of CSTO states discuss growing security challenges, threats during Yerevan session

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: After the session, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, who was chairing the session, told reporters that the Secretaries of Security Council specifically focused on global security challenges and threats and the situation in the CSTO responsibility zone.

Armen Grigoryan said that the session was held in a constructive and interesting environment.

“Today’s session is specific in a sense that this year is a jubilee year for the organization as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Treaty on the Collective Security and the 20th anniversary of the foundation of CSTO, and on the other hand the session is taking place in the conditions of growing challenges and threats both in the world in general and the CSTO responsibility zone. Of course, this factor requires making effective decisions on time aimed at neutralizing these challenges and threats and ensuring the security of the CSTO member states”, he said.

The session also covered issues relating to counter-terrorism, joint creation of governing bodies, strengthening the organization’s military component, etc.

Armen Grigoryan informed that a number of documents were signed with the session results, which all have passed the respective procedures. Particularly, the Committee approved the draft decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council on giving a regional anti-terrorism operation status to the operational-preventive measures complex named ‘Mercenary’.

Today’s session was held within the frames of Armenia’s chairmanship at the CSTO.


     

Politics

Secretary General says CSTO takes all necessary measures to ensure security of member states

The Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) analyzed in detail the military-political situation at a globe during their today’s session in Yerevan, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said following the session, regretting over the current crisis in the global security system.

All news from section

Secretaries of Security Councils of CSTO states discuss growing security challenges, threats during Yerevan session

The session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of CSTO states has been completed in...

More than 90 European organizations address letter to Charles Michel on his mediation concerning NK conflict

On the initiative of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD), 91 organizations...

Armenia hasn’t rejected proposal of trilateral meeting in Tbilisi: Foreign Ministry comments on Aliyev’s statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia commented on the statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham...

Armenia ombudswoman meets with US deputy assistant secretary of state

The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsperson) of Armenia, Kristinne Grigoryan, on Thursday held a meeting...

Session of CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils launched in Yerevan

The session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the member states of the Collective...

CoE Secretary General to arrive in Armenia

Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE), Marija Pejcinovic Buric, will pay an official visit...

Economy

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 4.90 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

All news from section

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

World Bank report: Armenia economic growth will be 3.5% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.

The World Bank worsens forecast for global economy

The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...

EAEU to start talks with Indonesia around free trade agreement

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement,...

EEU leaders to take part in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Society

Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of Armenia on Friday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 5:09am local time, 14 kilometers northeast of Bavra village of Armenia’s Shirak Province, and at a depth of 10 kilometers, news.am informs.

All news from section

A diploma awarding ceremony held in Artsakh State University

A diploma awarding ceremony was held in the Artsakh State University June 13-16.

Artsakh people continue to live and create in Kherkhan: Everyday life and problems of the village

The Kherkhan village of Artsakh’s Martuni region is one of the ancient settlements of the Artsakh Republic....

Armenia to join agreement about use of military satellite communication systems of CIS states

The Parliament of Armenia debated today the agreement about the use of military satellite communication...

WW3 already declared, Pope Francis believes

World War 3 is already here, La Stampa quoted Pope Francis as saying on Tuesday, Tass informs.

Construction of a multi-storey building started in Stepanakert

The construction of the third multi-storey building has started in the new district being built near...

A new playground opened in Karmir Shuka

A new playground has been opened in the community of Karmir Shuka of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

Military

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has again disseminated disinformation

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.

All news from section

Foreign Ministers of CSTO states to discuss international, regional security at upcoming Yerevan session

The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are...

Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...

Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers to be held on May 24

The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies another Azerbaijani disinformation

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.

CSTO summit: Joint Statement expresses readiness for cooperation with NATO, highlights border security

The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...

Secretary General says CSTO takes all necessary measures to ensure security of member states
Secretaries of Security Councils of CSTO states discuss growing security challenges, threats during Yerevan session
More than 90 European organizations address letter to Charles Michel on his mediation concerning NK conflict
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has again disseminated disinformation
Armenia hasn’t rejected proposal of trilateral meeting in Tbilisi: Foreign Ministry comments on Aliyev’s statement
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

All news from section

Photos

World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

“Sunrise Stepanakert” festival to gather artists from Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora

All news from section

Uruguayan director’s film on Artsakh conflict screened in Montevideo

The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert

"44 Degrees" performance took place in Stepanakert

Sport

The winner of the international professional wrestling tournament welcomed in Stepanakert

All news from section

Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships: 9 Armenian boxers advance to quarterfinals

Artsakh's achievements in the field of sports deserve high praise. Minister

Armwrestling: Artsakh athlete, who lost both legs in 2020 war, beats Turkish rival to win European gold

Diaspora

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

All news from section

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

Exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life and struggle to open in Yerevan

International

China says it may have detected signs of alien life

All news from section

Egypt, Israel to increase gas supply to EU amid Ukraine war

Russia, Iran, Turkey determined to work together to combat terrorism in Syria

US to send additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine

Most Read

month

week

day

Search