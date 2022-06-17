The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.

June 17, 2022, 12:05 Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has again disseminated disinformation

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according to which overnight June 16-17 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has nothing to do with the reality.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,'' the MOD of Armenia informed.