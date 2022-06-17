Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has again disseminated disinformation

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.
The Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) analyzed in detail the military-political situation at a globe during their today’s session in Yerevan, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said following the session, regretting over the current crisis in the global security system.
The session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of CSTO states has been completed in...
On the initiative of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD), 91 organizations...
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia commented on the statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham...
The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsperson) of Armenia, Kristinne Grigoryan, on Thursday held a meeting...
The session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the member states of the Collective...
Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE), Marija Pejcinovic Buric, will pay an official visit...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 4.90 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...
In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...
The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.
The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement,...
Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
The seismological network of Armenia on Friday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 5:09am local time, 14 kilometers northeast of Bavra village of Armenia’s Shirak Province, and at a depth of 10 kilometers, news.am informs.
A diploma awarding ceremony was held in the Artsakh State University June 13-16.
The Kherkhan village of Artsakh’s Martuni region is one of the ancient settlements of the Artsakh Republic....
The Parliament of Armenia debated today the agreement about the use of military satellite communication...
World War 3 is already here, La Stampa quoted Pope Francis as saying on Tuesday, Tass informs.
The construction of the third multi-storey building has started in the new district being built near...
A new playground has been opened in the community of Karmir Shuka of Artsakh’s Martuni region.
The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are...
On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...
The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...
The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.
The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...
Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...
