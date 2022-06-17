Armenia hasn’t rejected proposal of trilateral meeting in Tbilisi: Foreign Ministry comments on Aliyev’s statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia commented on the statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev according to which Armenia rejected the proposal to hold a trilateral meeting in Tbilisi at the level of foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We not only have not rejected, but also have always positively reacted to such a possible meeting, at the same time noting that work needs to be done to ensure the efficiency of the meeting”, MFA spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in response to query of Armenpress.