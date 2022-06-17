Armenia ombudswoman meets with US deputy assistant secretary of state

The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsperson) of Armenia, Kristinne Grigoryan, on Thursday held a meeting with Erika Olson, the Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State. The Deputy Assistant Secretary inquired about the priorities of the Defender.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Presenting the main activity directions, Kristinne Grigoryan shared her information on the situation of rights of people living in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as presented the Azerbaijani policy of ethnic hatred against the Armenians of Artsakh.

“The people’s right to life, safe environment, education, healthcare, ownership and other rights are being violated in Artsakh on a daily basis”, the Ombudsperson said.

Erika Olson was interested in the process of police reforms in Armenia.

The sides outlined concrete directions for the cooperation.