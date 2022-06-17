Artsakhpress

Coca-Cola HBC depleting stock in Russia

Bottler Coca-Cola HBC AG and its existing customers in Russia are "in the process of depleting stock," Coca-Cola Co said in a statement, after Reuters reported that Coke was for sale at a McDonald's Corp franchise in St. Petersburg.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Once the stock is depleted, Zug, Switzerland-based Coca-Cola HBC, an independent company, will "no longer produce or sell Coca-Cola or other brands of the Coca-Cola Company in Russia," Atlanta-based Coca-Cola said.

Coca-Cola HBC in May said it was evaluating all options for the Russian market and said it stopped placing orders for concentrate on March 8. The company, which has 10 production sites in Russia, said it would focus on local brands.

Coca-Cola in March joined an exodus of U.S. companies leaving Russia after its invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February. Coca-Cola HBC at that time said it was working in close alignment with Coke on the implementation of its decision.

Coca-Cola holds a 23% stake in the bottler.

Coca-Cola HBC bottles and sells Coke beverages exclusively in its 29 markets, which includes Greece, Italy and countries in Eastern Europe, according to its website.


     

Politics

NK conflict not resolved yet, its comprehensive settlement must be made within OSCE MG Co- Chairmanship – Grigoryan

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan chaired today the session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the CSTO member states in Yerevan, his Office said.

Secretary General says CSTO takes all necessary measures to ensure security of member states

The Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization...

Secretaries of Security Councils of CSTO states discuss growing security challenges, threats during Yerevan session

The session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of CSTO states has been completed in...

More than 90 European organizations address letter to Charles Michel on his mediation concerning NK conflict

On the initiative of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD), 91 organizations...

Armenia hasn’t rejected proposal of trilateral meeting in Tbilisi: Foreign Ministry comments on Aliyev’s statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia commented on the statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham...

Armenia ombudswoman meets with US deputy assistant secretary of state

The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsperson) of Armenia, Kristinne Grigoryan, on Thursday held a meeting...

Session of CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils launched in Yerevan

The session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the member states of the Collective...

Economy

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 4.90 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

World Bank report: Armenia economic growth will be 3.5% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.

The World Bank worsens forecast for global economy

The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...

EAEU to start talks with Indonesia around free trade agreement

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement,...

EEU leaders to take part in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Society

Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of Armenia on Friday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 5:09am local time, 14 kilometers northeast of Bavra village of Armenia’s Shirak Province, and at a depth of 10 kilometers, news.am informs.

A diploma awarding ceremony held in Artsakh State University

A diploma awarding ceremony was held in the Artsakh State University June 13-16.

Artsakh people continue to live and create in Kherkhan: Everyday life and problems of the village

The Kherkhan village of Artsakh’s Martuni region is one of the ancient settlements of the Artsakh Republic....

Armenia to join agreement about use of military satellite communication systems of CIS states

The Parliament of Armenia debated today the agreement about the use of military satellite communication...

WW3 already declared, Pope Francis believes

World War 3 is already here, La Stampa quoted Pope Francis as saying on Tuesday, Tass informs.

Construction of a multi-storey building started in Stepanakert

The construction of the third multi-storey building has started in the new district being built near...

A new playground opened in Karmir Shuka

A new playground has been opened in the community of Karmir Shuka of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

Military

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has again disseminated disinformation

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.

Foreign Ministers of CSTO states to discuss international, regional security at upcoming Yerevan session

The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are...

Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...

Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers to be held on May 24

The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies another Azerbaijani disinformation

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.

CSTO summit: Joint Statement expresses readiness for cooperation with NATO, highlights border security

The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...

West wants to turn Eurasia into conflict hot spot, says Russia’s security chief
Biden: Recession not inevitable in US economy
NK conflict not resolved yet, its comprehensive settlement must be made within OSCE MG Co- Chairmanship – Grigoryan
Secretary General says CSTO takes all necessary measures to ensure security of member states
Secretaries of Security Councils of CSTO states discuss growing security challenges, threats during Yerevan session
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Photos

World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
Videos

Culture

“Sunrise Stepanakert” festival to gather artists from Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora

Uruguayan director’s film on Artsakh conflict screened in Montevideo

The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert

"44 Degrees" performance took place in Stepanakert

Sport

The winner of the international professional wrestling tournament welcomed in Stepanakert

Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships: 9 Armenian boxers advance to quarterfinals

Artsakh's achievements in the field of sports deserve high praise. Minister

Armwrestling: Artsakh athlete, who lost both legs in 2020 war, beats Turkish rival to win European gold

Diaspora

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

Exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life and struggle to open in Yerevan

International

Fighter jet crashes in Russia

EU to give Ukraine, Moldova initial nods on membership path

Coca-Cola HBC depleting stock in Russia

Nearly 37 million children displaced worldwide, UNICEF says

