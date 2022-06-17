Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of Armenia on Friday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 5:09am local time, 14 kilometers northeast of Bavra village of Armenia’s Shirak Province, and at a depth of 10 kilometers, news.am informs.

The tremor measured magnitude 4 to 5 at the epicenter.

The seismic activity was felt in Bavra, Saragyugh, Tavshut, Ghazanchi, Ashotsk, and Musayelyan villages of Shirak Province, and in Paghaghbyur, Metsavan, and Dzoramut villages, as well as in Tashir town of Lori Province.