June 16, 2022, 16:44 A diploma awarding ceremony held in Artsakh State University

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, Zarine Sarajyan, Head of Information and Public Relations Department of the Artsakh State University, noted that in the 2021-2022 academic year, 501 students graduated from the Artsakh State University.

"356 students earned Bachelor’s and 145 students Master’s degrees.

According to the tradition, the graduation ceremony took place at the memorial to the fallen student-freedom fighters.

Students and professors put flowers at the memorial for the students who fell victim during the Artsakh war," she said.