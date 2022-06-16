Artsakhpress

International

Russia, Iran, Turkey determined to work together to combat terrorism in Syria

Russia, Iran and Turkey are determined to continue working together to combat terrorism in Syria, the three guarantor countries of the Astana process said in a joint statement adopted at the 18th Astana Format international meeting on Syria on Thursday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS:  The parties "expressed their determination to continue working together to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations and stand against separatist agendas aimed at undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria as well as threatening the national security of neighboring countries including through cross-border attacks and infiltrations," the document reads. They "condemned increased presence and activities of terrorist groups and their affiliates under different names in various parts of Syria, including the attacks targeting civilian facilities which result in loss of innocent lives."

Russia, Iran and Turkey highlighted the important role of the Constitutional Committee and "reaffirmed their determination to support the Committee's work through continuous interaction with the Syrian parties to the Constitutional Committee and the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen, as facilitator, in order to ensure its sustainable and effective functioning," adding that "the Constitutional Committee should conduct its activities without any bureaucratic and logistical hindrances."

The guarantors "called upon the international community, the United Nations and its humanitarian agencies, to enhance their assistance to whole of Syria through early recovery and resilience projects including the restoration of basic infrastructure assets - water and power supply facilities, schools and hospitals as well as the humanitarian mine action in accordance with the international humanitarian law."

Besides, the parties reiterated grave concern over the humanitarian situation in Syria. They "rejected all unilateral sanctions, which are in contravention of international law, international humanitarian law and the UN Charter, including, among other things" and "emphasized the need to eliminate the impediments and to increase humanitarian assistance to all Syrians throughout the country without discrimination, politicization and preconditions."

Russia, Iran and Turkey also "discussed the situation in the northeast of Syria and agreed that constant security and stability in this region can only be achieved on the basis of preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country." In this regard, the three countries " reiterated their opposition to the illegal seizure and transfer of oil revenues that should belong to Syria."

The guarantor nations "condemned continuing Israeli military attacks in Syria which violate the international law, international humanitarian law, the sovereignty of Syria and neighboring countries, endanger the stability and security in the region and called for cessation of them."

According to the joint statement, the next Astana Format international meeting on Syria will be held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan in the second half of 2022.


     

‘We are friends of difficult days for our friends’, Iran’s President tells Armenian Speaker of Parliament

President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi received the delegation led by Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan.

Russia MFA: Moscow is ready to facilitate the commission meeting in the nearest future

The activities of the commission for delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border...

CSTO Committee of Secretaries to meet in Yerevan

The meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will...

Armenian FM presents latest developments over NK conflict settlement process to Bulgarian Parliament Speaker

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met on June 14 with Speaker of the National Assembly...

Armenian President to meet with Russia’s Putin in St. Petersburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a meeting with President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan on...

Armenian PM awards Father Emir of Qatar with Order of Friendship

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Father Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani...

David Babayan: Artsakh, Armenia are in difficult situation

For small countries, especially those surrounded by hostile neighbors, the key geopolitical task is to...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 4.90 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

World Bank report: Armenia economic growth will be 3.5% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.

The World Bank worsens forecast for global economy

The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...

EAEU to start talks with Indonesia around free trade agreement

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement,...

EEU leaders to take part in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Armenia to join agreement about use of military satellite communication systems of CIS states

The Parliament of Armenia debated today the agreement about the use of military satellite communication systems and their further enhancement according to which Armenia will join the initiative of joint use of military satellite communication systems.

WW3 already declared, Pope Francis believes

World War 3 is already here, La Stampa quoted Pope Francis as saying on Tuesday, Tass informs.

Construction of a multi-storey building started in Stepanakert

The construction of the third multi-storey building has started in the new district being built near...

A new playground opened in Karmir Shuka

A new playground has been opened in the community of Karmir Shuka of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

The Ngi community of Martuni region continues developing

The Ngi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region continues developing.

Actor Rafael Kotanjyan passed away

People’s Artist of Armenia Rafael Kotanjyan has passed away at the age of 79,

Literary club opened in the secondary school of Nngi community

On June 10, the "Teach for Armenia" educational program opened the "Lusattik" literary club in the secondary...

Foreign Ministers of CSTO states to discuss international, regional security at upcoming Yerevan session

The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are going to discuss international and regional security and its impact on the security of the CSTO states at their upcoming session in Yerevan, the CSTO said in a statement.

Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...

Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers to be held on May 24

The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies another Azerbaijani disinformation

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.

CSTO summit: Joint Statement expresses readiness for cooperation with NATO, highlights border security

The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani military’s accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
“Sunrise Stepanakert” festival to gather artists from Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora

Uruguayan director’s film on Artsakh conflict screened in Montevideo

The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert

"44 Degrees" performance took place in Stepanakert

The winner of the international professional wrestling tournament welcomed in Stepanakert

Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships: 9 Armenian boxers advance to quarterfinals

Artsakh's achievements in the field of sports deserve high praise. Minister

Armwrestling: Artsakh athlete, who lost both legs in 2020 war, beats Turkish rival to win European gold

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

Exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life and struggle to open in Yerevan

Russia, Iran, Turkey determined to work together to combat terrorism in Syria

US to send additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine

Germany MFA concerned about Turkey's aggressive rhetoric towards Greece

France, Germany, Italy leaders head for Ukraine

