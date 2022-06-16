CoE Secretary General to arrive in Armenia

Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE), Marija Pejcinovic Buric, will pay an official visit to Armenia on Thursday and Friday.
Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE), Marija Pejcinovic Buric, will pay an official visit to Armenia on Thursday and Friday.
Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE), Marija Pejcinovic Buric, will pay an official visit to Armenia on Thursday and Friday.
President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi received the delegation led by Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen...
The activities of the commission for delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border...
The meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met on June 14 with Speaker of the National Assembly...
Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a meeting with President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan on...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Father Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 4.90 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...
In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...
The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.
The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement,...
Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
A diploma awarding ceremony was held in the Artsakh State University June 13-16.
The Kherkhan village of Artsakh’s Martuni region is one of the ancient settlements of the Artsakh Republic....
The Parliament of Armenia debated today the agreement about the use of military satellite communication...
World War 3 is already here, La Stampa quoted Pope Francis as saying on Tuesday, Tass informs.
The construction of the third multi-storey building has started in the new district being built near...
A new playground has been opened in the community of Karmir Shuka of Artsakh’s Martuni region.
The Ngi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region continues developing.
The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are going to discuss international and regional security and its impact on the security of the CSTO states at their upcoming session in Yerevan, the CSTO said in a statement.
On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...
The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...
The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.
The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...
Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...
month
week
day