Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE), Marija Pejcinovic Buric, will pay an official visit to Armenia on Thursday and Friday.

June 16, 2022, 17:09 CoE Secretary General to arrive in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: She is expected to meet with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on June 17.

On the sidelines of the visit, meetings with Armenia’s president, prime minister, religious leader, deputy parliament speaker and justice minister are scheduled.