The Kherkhan village of Artsakh’s Martuni region is one of the ancient settlements of the Artsakh Republic.

June 16, 2022, 12:43 Artsakh people continue to live and create in Kherkhan: Everyday life and problems of the village

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Grisha Karapetyan told "Artsakhpress".

"Before the 44-day Artsakh war, the community had 990 hectares of arable land. As of today the community has only 640 hectares.

The residents cultivate what they have; sow barley and wheat. Cattle breeding is one of the developed branches of agriculture. Due to the geographical location of the village, it is not expedient to engage in gardening," said the head of the community. The municipality, the school, the house of culture and the medical center are functioning normally.

"Displaced families have not settled here in the post-war period, but we have 18 houses in the free housing stock, which we will provide to our compatriots after the renovation," said the head of the community .

Grisha Karapetyan informed that the village is provided with electricity, water supply. The settlement, however, is not gasified, which is needed.

"During the war, 3 of the fellow-villagers were killed.