Recent statements by the Turkish government "do not contribute to constructive dialogue and stability" in the region, while "Turkey's aggressive rhetoric as well as violations of Greek airspace are worrying." This was stated by the official representative of the German Foreign Office, Christian Wagner, answering the question about the meeting of the officials of Germany, France, the USA, UK, and Turkey, in Berlin Tuesday, Tass informs.

June 16, 2022, 09:57 Germany MFA concerned about Turkey's aggressive rhetoric towards Greece

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: He added that the German government is "working diligently with partners for dialogue and de-escalation in the eastern Mediterranean," Kathimerini reported.