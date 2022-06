The activities of the commission for delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border have nothing to do with the situation around the village in the Askeran region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Tass informs.

June 15, 2022, 17:41 Russia MFA: Moscow is ready to facilitate the commission meeting in the nearest future

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "At the same time, we hope that the launch and systematic work will help to increase confidence between Baku and Yerevan and to prevent incidents on the Armenian - Azerbaijani border and in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent," she said.

According to Zakharova, Moscow is ready to facilitate the commission meeting in the nearest future: "At the moment, Russia is waiting for proposals on the dates from its colleagues from Armenia and Azerbaijan.”