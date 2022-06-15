Russia will end operation in Ukraine where it deems right — deputy foreign minister

Russia will put an end to its military operation in Ukraine there where it finds appropriate, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on the 60 Minutes program on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Wednesday. He stressed Moscow’s steadfast commitment to the originally proclaimed goals of the military operation, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Our reaction is to prove that these plans (to make Russia suffer a defeat - TASS) will collapse, that they will fail, that we will put an end to it there where we deem right, and not where some strategists, ideologists or military planners in Washington or other capitals imagine. We must prove this by our willpower, by the force of arms, and by our readiness to stand firm, to adhere to the aims that were declared by our leadership, and to ensure their achievement," Ryabkov said, while answering a question about whether Russia had a response to the Americans' indifference to Moscow's statements.

"If [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky and his team are not ready for negotiations, if those behind him are determined to continue their mindless, or rather, insane pumping of Ukraine with weapons, it is their choice, it is sad, it is tragic, but we cannot retreat," Ryabkov added.