The meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held on 17 June in Yerevan, press secretary of the CSTO Vladimir Zaynetdinov said, news.am informs.

June 15, 2022, 17:12 CSTO Committee of Secretaries to meet in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The session will be chaired by the Secretary of Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan with the participation of Secretary-General of CSTO Stanislav Zas.

The event will be held in the narrow and plenary session format. The measures to neutralize challenges and threats to the security of the CSTO member states will be discussed.

The Plan of joint training of control bodies and formations of forces and means of the collective security system of the CSTO for 2023 and a number of other documents will be submitted for approval by the CSTO.