Lavrov will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on 23-24 June

June 15, 2022, 15:45 Russia FM to pay working visit to Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan and hold talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and President Ilham Aliyev," Zakharova said.

She also added that during the visit to Baku "it is planned to discuss and consider a number of regional and international issues, special attention will be paid to the implementation of trilateral agreements" between Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.