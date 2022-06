Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a meeting with President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said, RIA Novosti reports.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Putin will also meet with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the Forum.