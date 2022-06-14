Artsakhpress

Society

Armenia to join agreement about use of military satellite communication systems of CIS states

The Parliament of Armenia debated today the agreement about the use of military satellite communication systems and their further enhancement according to which Armenia will join the initiative of joint use of military satellite communication systems.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS:  Deputy Defense Minister Arman Sargsyan presented the draft on ratifying the agreement during the Parliament’s session today.

“According to the draft, Armenia joins the initiative on the common use of military satellite communication systems, signed during the 2018 June 6 session of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers in Russia, aimed at creating an integrated system of the CIS military satellite communication based on the Russian military satellite communication system”, he said.

The use and further enhancement of military satellite communication systems are performed for the purpose of increase in reliability of management of armed forces of the State Parties of this agreement and the organization of bonds of interaction between them.

However, Armenia joins the agreement with one reservation that Armenia will make a separate decision over the spread of the provisions of the agreement to those states which will join the agreement.

The agreement has been signed by Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Moldova and Azerbaijan did not sign the agreement.


     

Politics

Armenian PM awards Father Emir of Qatar with Order of Friendship

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Father Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha during the official visit, the PM’s Office said.

David Babayan: Artsakh, Armenia are in difficult situation

For small countries, especially those surrounded by hostile neighbors, the key geopolitical task is to...

Nagorno Karabakh issue most important, most urgent issue between Armenia and Azerbaijan – PM Pashinyan

The trilateral statement signed between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020 was a step...

Armenian, Qatari PMs meet in Doha: documents signed with meeting results

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of Qatar,...

Artsakh NA Speaker visits France

Artsakh National Assembly Speaker Artur Tovmasyan met with Permanent Representative of Artsakh in France...

Armenian FM to visit Bulgaria

On June 14-15, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will visit Bulgaria, his spokesperson Vahan...

Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Qatar on official visit

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Qatar on a two-day official visit.

Economy

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 4.90 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

World Bank report: Armenia economic growth will be 3.5% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.

The World Bank worsens forecast for global economy

The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...

EAEU to start talks with Indonesia around free trade agreement

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement,...

EEU leaders to take part in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Society

The Parliament of Armenia debated today the agreement about the use of military satellite communication systems and their further enhancement according to which Armenia will join the initiative of joint use of military satellite communication systems.

WW3 already declared, Pope Francis believes

World War 3 is already here, La Stampa quoted Pope Francis as saying on Tuesday, Tass informs.

Construction of a multi-storey building started in Stepanakert

The construction of the third multi-storey building has started in the new district being built near...

A new playground opened in Karmir Shuka

A new playground has been opened in the community of Karmir Shuka of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

The Ngi community of Martuni region continues developing

The Ngi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region continues developing.

Actor Rafael Kotanjyan passed away

People’s Artist of Armenia Rafael Kotanjyan has passed away at the age of 79,

Literary club opened in the secondary school of Nngi community

On June 10, the "Teach for Armenia" educational program opened the "Lusattik" literary club in the secondary...

Military

Foreign Ministers of CSTO states to discuss international, regional security at upcoming Yerevan session

The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are going to discuss international and regional security and its impact on the security of the CSTO states at their upcoming session in Yerevan, the CSTO said in a statement.

Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...

Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers to be held on May 24

The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies another Azerbaijani disinformation

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.

CSTO summit: Joint Statement expresses readiness for cooperation with NATO, highlights border security

The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani military’s accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.

WW3 already declared, Pope Francis believes
White House confirms Biden's intention to run for a second term
Armenian FM meets with Bulgarian President
Tajik border guard killed in clash with Kyrgyz guards
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Photos

World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
Videos

Culture

“Sunrise Stepanakert” festival to gather artists from Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora

Uruguayan director’s film on Artsakh conflict screened in Montevideo

The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert

"44 Degrees" performance took place in Stepanakert

Sport

The winner of the international professional wrestling tournament welcomed in Stepanakert

Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships: 9 Armenian boxers advance to quarterfinals

Artsakh's achievements in the field of sports deserve high praise. Minister

Armwrestling: Artsakh athlete, who lost both legs in 2020 war, beats Turkish rival to win European gold

Diaspora

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

Exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life and struggle to open in Yerevan

International

White House confirms Biden's intention to run for a second term

Tajik border guard killed in clash with Kyrgyz guards

Macron: Defense industry cooperation in European Union must be strengthened

Finland refuses to join NATO without Sweden

