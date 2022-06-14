Armenian PM awards Father Emir of Qatar with Order of Friendship

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Father Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha during the official visit, the PM’s Office said.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: PM Pashinyan handed over the Order of Friendship of the Republic of Armenia to the Father Emir of Qatar for his significant services to the strengthening and development of political, economic, scientific, educational cooperation, cultural and religious mutual understanding and friendly ties between the two nations.

The Father Emir of Qatar thanked for the Order and stated that he will continue making maximum efforts to contribute to the further development of the relations between the two countries and peoples.

The Armenian PM and the Father Emir of Qatar also touched upon the development prospects of the relations between the two countries. They highlighted strengthening the intensive ties to make the Armenian-Qatari cooperation more multilateral.

Other issues of regional and international significance were also discussed.