For small countries, especially those surrounded by hostile neighbors, the key geopolitical task is to maintain their status of geopolitical actor and factor. Without this, they are doomed, Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan wrote on Facebook.

June 14, 2022, 13:52 David Babayan: Artsakh, Armenia are in difficult situation

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Among the most important components of being geopolitical actor and factor is adherence to principles. The absence of principles and value components deprives the state and people of geopolitical autonomy and specificity. Such a state becomes a geopolitical ‘snack’ for neighbors, especially the principled and ambitious ones.

“Artsakh and Armenia are in a difficult situation, which makes the imperative of maintaining the status of geopolitical actor and factor and adherence to principles even more relevant,” Babayan added.