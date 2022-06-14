Construction of a multi-storey building started in Stepanakert

The construction of the third multi-storey building has started in the new district being built near Tigran Mets Street in Stepanakert.
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic informed "Artsakhpress".
The building will consist of 3 buildings and will have 9 floors
The construction of the building is carried out by "Pant" LLC with the financial support of the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund.