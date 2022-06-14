Macron: Defense industry cooperation in European Union must be strengthened

Defense industry cooperation in the European Union must be strengthened, including through the introduction of measures in favor of EU companies on strategic issues, French President Emmanuel Macron said, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Macron highlighted the changed geopolitical situation caused by the war in Ukraine, repeating his call to strengthen European autonomy when it comes to its defense capabilities.

"We need to...have a stronger industrial and technological base for European defense, one that is much stronger and much more ambitious. And I will be intractable on this subject," Macron told the gathering.

"The time has come to put in place...a European preference, to build, when necessary and possible, rational mechanisms for the acquisition of common capabilities."

He said rules for public tenders among EU countries for defense industry contracts should also be simplified to allow for greater transnational cooperation.

Addressing defense industry leaders, Macron also pledged to increase domestic military investment, saying he has asked the Defense Ministry and the Joint Staff to review the military spending bill.

"We have entered a war economy in which I believe we will have to organize ourselves in the long term," Macron said, referring to the Ukraine conflict.

The daily Le Monde reported that the French government is considering amending legislation to allow the state to requisition the capacity of civilian sector enterprises for its military purchases, which is normally only allowed during martial law.