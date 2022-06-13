On June 13, in Stepanakert’s Central Park named after Stepan Shahumyan , the winner of the tournament organized by the GFC-16 International Professional Fighting Organization in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, Tatul Avagyan, Artsakh athlete representing Armenia and the coach Garegin Aghabalyan were welcomed.
The winner of the international professional wrestling tournament welcomed in Stepanakert
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the athlete noted that this is his 4th victory.
"Athletes from eight countries took part in the fight. My opponent was from Georgia.
I had shortcomings in the first round because my opponent was well prepared. In the second round I had been already able to correct my mistakes.
Together with the coaching staff, we were able to act with a different tactic to achieve the desired result," said T. Avagyan.
According to the coach, the tournament and fights were organized at a high level.
This victory is very important for us. Tatul's opponent was quite well prepared, but in the second round he missed a shot, and as a result we ended the fight with a knockout," said Garegin Aghabalyan.