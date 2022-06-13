The winner of the international professional wrestling tournament welcomed in Stepanakert

On June 13, in Stepanakert’s Central Park named after Stepan Shahumyan , the winner of the tournament organized by the GFC-16 International Professional Fighting Organization in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, Tatul Avagyan, Artsakh athlete representing Armenia and the coach Garegin Aghabalyan were welcomed.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the athlete noted that this is his 4th victory.

"Athletes from eight countries took part in the fight. My opponent was from Georgia.

I had shortcomings in the first round because my opponent was well prepared. In the second round I had been already able to correct my mistakes.

Together with the coaching staff, we were able to act with a different tactic to achieve the desired result," said T. Avagyan.

According to the coach, the tournament and fights were organized at a high level.

This victory is very important for us. Tatul's opponent was quite well prepared, but in the second round he missed a shot, and as a result we ended the fight with a knockout," said Garegin Aghabalyan.