Armenian, Qatari PMs meet in Doha: documents signed with meeting results

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of Qatar, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz al-Thani, the PM’s Office said.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During their meeting following the official welcoming ceremony, the Qatari PM attached importance to the official visit of the Armenian PM and highlighted the need for multilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries. He expressed confidence that the mutual partnership between the Armenian and Qatari governments will reach a new level with the results of this visit.

In his turn PM Pashinyan said that the political dialogue between Armenia and Qatar is at a high level, emphasizing the need for boosting the economic ties. Pashinyan attached importance to the development and deepening of business ties and invited the representatives of the Qatari business community to Armenia to discuss with Armenian businessmen the possibilities and prospects of implementing joint investment programs.

The Armenian and Qatari PMs discussed also a broad range of issues relating to the development of cooperation in economy, IT, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, trade turnover, aviation communication and tourism sectors.

Based on the meeting results, a number of documents were signed between the two sides at the presence of the Armenian and Qatari PMs. Particularly, Armenian Deputy PM Hambardzum Matevosyan and Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Than signed a memorandum of understanding on holding political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, as well as a memorandum of understanding on exchange of news between Armenpress state news agency and the Qatar News Agency.

Cooperation agreements were signed also in the fields of education, research, healthcare, as well as an agreement on declaring sister cities between Yerevan and Doha.


     

Artsakh NA Speaker visits France

Artsakh National Assembly Speaker Artur Tovmasyan met with Permanent Representative of Artsakh in France...

Armenian FM to visit Bulgaria

On June 14-15, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will visit Bulgaria, his spokesperson Vahan...

Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Qatar on official visit

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Qatar on a two-day official visit.

MFA: Issue of de-occupation of Shahumyan continues to be on foreign policy agenda of Artsakh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement in connection with the...

President Harutyunyan sent an address on the occasion of Russia Day

On June 12, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory address to President...

Issue of incursion of Azerbaijani forces into Armenia’s sovereign territory remains open: FM says after CSTO meeting

The Foreign Ministers of the CSTO member states adopted a statement on international security issues...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 4.90 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

World Bank report: Armenia economic growth will be 3.5% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.

The World Bank worsens forecast for global economy

The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...

EAEU to start talks with Indonesia around free trade agreement

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement,...

EEU leaders to take part in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

A new playground opened in Karmir Shuka

A new playground has been opened in the community of Karmir Shuka of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

The Ngi community of Martuni region continues developing

The Ngi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region continues developing.

Actor Rafael Kotanjyan passed away

People’s Artist of Armenia Rafael Kotanjyan has passed away at the age of 79,

Literary club opened in the secondary school of Nngi community

On June 10, the "Teach for Armenia" educational program opened the "Lusattik" literary club in the secondary...

Housing construction underway in Vaghuhas

The head of the community Hovhannes Petrosyan told “Artsakhpress”, adding that the village now has...

President Harutyunyan received representatives of the managment staff of a number of RA universities

On June 8, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received representatives of the managment...

President of Artsakh receives AGBU delegation

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation of the Armenia...

Foreign Ministers of CSTO states to discuss international, regional security at upcoming Yerevan session

The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are going to discuss international and regional security and its impact on the security of the CSTO states at their upcoming session in Yerevan, the CSTO said in a statement.

Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...

Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers to be held on May 24

The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies another Azerbaijani disinformation

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.

CSTO summit: Joint Statement expresses readiness for cooperation with NATO, highlights border security

The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani military’s accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.

Finland refuses to join NATO without Sweden
Artsakh NA Speaker visits France
A new playground opened in Karmir Shuka
Iranian Foreign Ministry announces visit by Russia's Lavrov
Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
“Sunrise Stepanakert” festival to gather artists from Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora

Uruguayan director’s film on Artsakh conflict screened in Montevideo

The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert

"44 Degrees" performance took place in Stepanakert

Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships: 9 Armenian boxers advance to quarterfinals

Artsakh's achievements in the field of sports deserve high praise. Minister

Armwrestling: Artsakh athlete, who lost both legs in 2020 war, beats Turkish rival to win European gold

President Harutyunyan received members of the Artsakh Football Federation

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

Exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life and struggle to open in Yerevan

Finland refuses to join NATO without Sweden

Iranian Foreign Ministry Announces Visit by Russia's Lavrov

Italy PM, Germany Chancellor, France President plan to pay joint visit to Ukraine

Ruling bloc and left-wing coalition lead in 1st round of parliamentary elections in France

