Finland will not join NATO if Sweden's problems with Turkey mean Sweden's membership will be delayed, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday, NRK reports.

June 13, 2022, 16:26 Finland refuses to join NATO without Sweden

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Stoltenberg is visiting Finland to discuss Finland's application for NATO membership.

During a joint press conference with the President of Finland, Stoltenberg said that the security concerns expressed by Turkey in its opposition to the applications of Finland and Sweden to join NATO are legitimate.