A new playground has been opened in the community of Karmir Shuka of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

June 13, 2022, 15:20 A new playground opened in Karmir Shuka

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Narek Atayan informed "Artsakhpress".

The playground was previously built at the own expense of the community residents. Recently, it has been furnished with relevant property by "Ghoghanj" NGO and with the financial support of "Syun" foundation.

The community has more than 200 children. They will be able to spend their active summer holidays on the playground, which can be enjoyed even by the children of neighboring Taghavard," said N. Atayan.

He informed that the community kindergarten is being renovated by the ICRC.