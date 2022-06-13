Italy PM, Germany Chancellor, France President plan to pay joint visit to Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmanuel Macron plan to pay a joint visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday, La Stampa newspaper reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: This visit will also be an opportunity for the Italian PM to discuss the results of his trip to Israel on Monday. The main topics of the Draghi’s visit to Israel will be the conflict in Ukraine and the situation in the energy sector, Italian media reported.

On June 11, the Bild am Sonntag newspaper of Germany had announced the intention of the three leaders to visit Ukraine. The paper had not ruled out that the central topics will be the supply of weapons to Kyiv and assistance to Ukraine in obtaining the status of a candidate for EU membership.