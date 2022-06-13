The Ngi community of Martuni region continues developing

The Ngi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region continues developing.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Zarmik Kamalyan told "Artsakhpress". He noted that the village rich in orchards, springs, forests, and numerous monuments, the hard-working residents of Nngi continue to create. The main occupation of the residents is cattle breeding.

The community has 1585 hectares of agricultural land. The cold climatic conditions of the village, located 850 meters above sea level, do not allow cultivating grapes and pomegranates here.

“The ICRC plans to open a confectionery factory for one family and a butcher shop for another family in the village.

We hope that the program will become a reality, because thanks to it, these farms will have a livelihood, and the residents will not have to go to the capital Stepanakert to buy meat," he said.

The head of the community noted that the lack of the round-the-clock water supply is one of the main problems of the village.

"Due to the 44-Day War, the roofs of about 52 houses were damaged. 22 have been renovated with the financial support of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh, and the rest have not been renovated yet. The village is not gasified, the need for which is felt," the head of the community concluded.