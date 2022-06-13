Artsakhpress

Society

Actor Rafael Kotanjyan passed away

People’s Artist of Armenia Rafael Kotanjyan has passed away at the age of 79,

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Culture of Armenia said.


     

Politics

Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Qatar on official visit

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Qatar on a two-day official visit.

MFA: Issue of de-occupation of Shahumyan continues to be on foreign policy agenda of Artsakh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement in connection with the...

President Harutyunyan sent an address on the occasion of Russia Day

On June 12, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory address to President...

Issue of incursion of Azerbaijani forces into Armenia’s sovereign territory remains open: FM says after CSTO meeting

The Foreign Ministers of the CSTO member states adopted a statement on international security issues...

Armenian PM meets with Foreign Ministers of CSTO states

. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with the Foreign Ministers of the CSTO member states...

Deputy PM Overchuk does not view EAEU as Russia's attempt to rebuild USSR

Russia "is not pushing anything on anyone" in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and every decision...

Narrow-format session of CSTO Foreign Ministers begins in Yerevan

The narrow-format session of the Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...

Economy

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 4.90 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

World Bank report: Armenia economic growth will be 3.5% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.

The World Bank worsens forecast for global economy

The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...

EAEU to start talks with Indonesia around free trade agreement

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement,...

EEU leaders to take part in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Society

People’s Artist of Armenia Rafael Kotanjyan has passed away at the age of 79,

Literary club opened in the secondary school of Nngi community

On June 10, the "Teach for Armenia" educational program opened the "Lusattik" literary club in the secondary...

Housing construction underway in Vaghuhas

The head of the community Hovhannes Petrosyan told “Artsakhpress”, adding that the village now has...

President Harutyunyan received representatives of the managment staff of a number of RA universities

On June 8, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received representatives of the managment...

President of Artsakh receives AGBU delegation

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation of the Armenia...

President Harutyunyan met with Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia Arthur Davtyan

On June 8, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Prosecutor General of the Republic...

Playground is being built in Askeran

A playground is being built on Nelson Stepanyan Street in Askeran, the Republic of Artsakh .

Military

Foreign Ministers of CSTO states to discuss international, regional security at upcoming Yerevan session

The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are going to discuss international and regional security and its impact on the security of the CSTO states at their upcoming session in Yerevan, the CSTO said in a statement.

Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...

Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers to be held on May 24

The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies another Azerbaijani disinformation

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.

CSTO summit: Joint Statement expresses readiness for cooperation with NATO, highlights border security

The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani military’s accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.

Ruling bloc and left-wing coalition lead in 1st round of parliamentary elections in France
Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Qatar on official visit
MFA: Issue of de-occupation of Shahumyan continues to be on foreign policy agenda of Artsakh
President Harutyunyan sent an address on the occasion of Russia Day
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Photos

World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
Videos

Culture

“Sunrise Stepanakert” festival to gather artists from Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora

Uruguayan director’s film on Artsakh conflict screened in Montevideo

The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert

"44 Degrees" performance took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships: 9 Armenian boxers advance to quarterfinals

Artsakh's achievements in the field of sports deserve high praise. Minister

Armwrestling: Artsakh athlete, who lost both legs in 2020 war, beats Turkish rival to win European gold

President Harutyunyan received members of the Artsakh Football Federation

Diaspora

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

Exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life and struggle to open in Yerevan

International

Ruling bloc and left-wing coalition lead in 1st round of parliamentary elections in France

Russia, China unveil first road bridge between two countries

Pentagon chief: China is becoming increasingly aggressive in its territorial claims

Serbia unable to join EU without recognizing Kosovo — Scholz

