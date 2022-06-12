The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement in connection with the 30th anniversary of the occupation of the Shahumyan region of Artsakh.

June 12, 2022, 10:09 MFA: Issue of de-occupation of Shahumyan continues to be on foreign policy agenda of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: “30 years ago, on June 12, 1992, the armed forces of Azerbaijan occupied the Shahumyan region of the Republic of Artsakh.

This ancient region of Artsakh, which played an important role in the history of the Armenian statehood and the national liberation struggle and was one of the subjects that formed the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, was captured by the enemy, and the local population was subjected to genocidal actions of the enemy. As a result of the aggression, we suffered significant losses.

As a result of the occupation of the Shahumyan region, most of the population was forced to leave their historical homeland and take refuge abroad.

The pain from the loss of the homeland did not subside in the hearts of the people of Shahumy, Artsakh and the entire Armenian people. We will never accept the loss of the Shahumyan region. The issue of de-occupation of Shahumyan continues to be on the foreign policy agenda of Artsakh.

Shahumyan was, is and will always remain an integral part of Artsakh,” the Artsakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.