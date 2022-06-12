MFA: Issue of de-occupation of Shahumyan continues to be on foreign policy agenda of Artsakh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement in connection with the 30th anniversary of the occupation of the Shahumyan region of Artsakh.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement in connection with the 30th anniversary of the occupation of the Shahumyan region of Artsakh.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement in connection with the 30th anniversary of the occupation of the Shahumyan region of Artsakh.
On June 12, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory address to President...
The Foreign Ministers of the CSTO member states adopted a statement on international security issues...
. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with the Foreign Ministers of the CSTO member states...
Russia "is not pushing anything on anyone" in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and every decision...
The narrow-format session of the Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...
The session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 4.90 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...
In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...
The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.
The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement,...
Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
On June 10, the "Teach for Armenia" educational program opened the "Lusattik" literary club in the secondary school of the Nngi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.
The head of the community Hovhannes Petrosyan told “Artsakhpress”, adding that the village now has...
On June 8, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received representatives of the managment...
President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation of the Armenia...
On June 8, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Prosecutor General of the Republic...
A playground is being built on Nelson Stepanyan Street in Askeran, the Republic of Artsakh .
On the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia, Artsakh Republic...
The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are going to discuss international and regional security and its impact on the security of the CSTO states at their upcoming session in Yerevan, the CSTO said in a statement.
On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...
The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...
The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.
The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...
Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...
month
week
day