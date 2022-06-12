President Harutyunyan sent an address on the occasion of Russia Day

On June 12, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory address to President of the Russian Federation V. Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.

The address reads:

“Honorable Mr. Putin,

On behalf of the people, authorities of the Republic of Artsakh and on my own behalf I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the fraternal Russian people on the national holiday – Russia Day.

Friendship between our peoples, sincere and good neighborly relations, strong historical, cultural and spiritual ties have a centuries-long history. Together they have passed a long way, withstood the test of time, overcome difficulties and carved victories.

Today the Russian peacekeeping contingent is in Artsakh and together with the Defense Army they carry out a mission of utmost importance, ensuring the security and peace of our population.

We know and appreciate in Artsakh the efforts of the Russian Federation and those of yours personally aimed at peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, maintenance of peace and stability in our region for which we are sincerely grateful to you.

Honorable Mr. President, I once again cordially congratulate you, all the citizens of Russia, our brothers who are carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Artsakh on this memorable holiday wishing robust health and all the best, and peace and prosperity to our friendly country.