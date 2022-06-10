Literary club opened in the secondary school of Nngi community

On June 10, the "Teach for Armenia" educational program opened the "Lusattik" literary club in the secondary school of the Nngi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Sose Kocharyan, an Armenian language and Literature at Nngi Secondary School within the framework of "Teach for Armenia" educational program, noted that together with the students, they had a change-based education, thanks to which the students have chosen the program of opening a literary club. We have called the club" Lusattik ," said S. Kocharyan.

Sose Kocharyan informed that the books of the club were acquired thanks to "Teach for Armenia" and other organizations.

According to Narine Vardanyan, Head of Leadership Development at the Teach for Armenia Educational Program Artsakh Office, student programs are currently being implemented in 23 communities.