Economy

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no decline is being observed, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee-Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev said.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Despite the current economic difficulties, all countries of the Commonwealth are preserving the positive development dynamics. Although it’s not big, is within 4%. However, no decline is being observed in the development of economies of the CIS states”, he said at a press conference summing up the results of the session held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan.


     

Politics

Deputy PM Overchuk does not view EAEU as Russia's attempt to rebuild USSR

Russia "is not pushing anything on anyone" in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and every decision is based on consensus and taking into account the interests of all members, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said, 1lurer.am informs.

Narrow-format session of CSTO Foreign Ministers begins in Yerevan

The narrow-format session of the Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...

Session of CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers launched in Yerevan

The session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)...

Stabilization of situation in Nagorno Karabakh among Russian peacekeepers’ priorities – FM Lavrov

The stabilization of the situation in Nagorno Karabakh is among the priorities of the Russian peacekeepers,...

Situation in Artsakh's Parukh a priority for Russian peacekeepers, Lavrov says

Russian peacekeepers view the situation in the village of Parukh (Farukh) in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)...

Lavrov invites Mirzoyan to visit Russia

Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan held a private meeting today...

Regime to be installed will be based absolutely on sovereignty of Armenia’s territory – Lavrov on regional unblocking

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the regime to be introduced in the framework of unblocking...

Economy

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

World Bank report: Armenia economic growth will be 3.5% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.

The World Bank worsens forecast for global economy

The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...

EAEU to start talks with Indonesia around free trade agreement

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement,...

EEU leaders to take part in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

World Bank to provide $25 million additional financing loan for Education Improvement Project in Armenia

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today a $25 million loan for Additional Financing...

Society

President Harutyunyan received representatives of the managment staff of a number of RA universities

On June 8, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received representatives of the managment staff of a number of RA universities, the Presidential Office stated.

President of Artsakh receives AGBU delegation

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation of the Armenia...

President Harutyunyan met with Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia Arthur Davtyan

On June 8, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Prosecutor General of the Republic...

Playground is being built in Askeran

A playground is being built on Nelson Stepanyan Street in Askeran, the Republic of Artsakh .

A strong national state is the guarantee and guarantor of the existence of the whole Armenian people. Artsakh President

On the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia, Artsakh Republic...

Last Bell ceremony held in Stepankert High School N11

Today on May 27, a number of educational institutions across Artsakh celebrate “The Last Bell.”

Armenia bans imports of primates, rodents to prevent spread of monkeypox

Armenia’s Food Safety Inspection Body has banned the imports of primates and rodents to the country...

Military

Foreign Ministers of CSTO states to discuss international, regional security at upcoming Yerevan session

The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are going to discuss international and regional security and its impact on the security of the CSTO states at their upcoming session in Yerevan, the CSTO said in a statement.

Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...

Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers to be held on May 24

The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies another Azerbaijani disinformation

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.

CSTO summit: Joint Statement expresses readiness for cooperation with NATO, highlights border security

The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani military’s accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.

Narrow-format session of CSTO Foreign Ministers begins in Yerevan
Macron assures that France will supply more heavy weapons to Ukraine
Session of CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers launched in Yerevan
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Photos

World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
Videos

Culture

“Sunrise Stepanakert” festival to gather artists from Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora

Uruguayan director’s film on Artsakh conflict screened in Montevideo

The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert

"44 Degrees" performance took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships: 9 Armenian boxers advance to quarterfinals

Artsakh's achievements in the field of sports deserve high praise. Minister

Armwrestling: Artsakh athlete, who lost both legs in 2020 war, beats Turkish rival to win European gold

President Harutyunyan received members of the Artsakh Football Federation

Diaspora

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

Exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life and struggle to open in Yerevan

International

Macron assures that France will supply more heavy weapons to Ukraine

Kremlin dismisses isolation of Russia as impossible

Special operation to end when its goals are achieved — Kremlin

Canada imposes new sanctions against Russia

