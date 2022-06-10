The head of the community Hovhannes Petrosyan told “Artsakhpress”, adding that the village now has 709 residents, including 11 displaced families.

June 10, 2022, 11:59 Housing construction underway in Vaghuhas

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Residents mainly work in the mining industry, in the community, in the school and in the newly opened kindergarten. Some of them are engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture," said H. Petrosyan, noting that the number of people engaged in agriculture in the community has decreased. Referring to the importance of the newly opened kindergarten in Vaghuhas, the head of the community noted that 53 children attend the kindergarten.

“We presented a program to one of the charitable foundations that we need a playground for the children of the village. As a result, appropriate support was provided; we have built a playground.

Housing construction is underway for displaced families, families living in our village and large families,” he said.

The problems related to infrastructure in the village have been partially solved. The most important issue, however, that still needs to solved is the issue of irrigation water.