The narrow-format session of the Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) kicked off in Yerevan.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The session will be followed by an extended-format session, the Armenian foreign ministry reported.