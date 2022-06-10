The session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) chaired by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan launched in Yerevan on June 10.

June 10, 2022, 10:43 Session of CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers launched in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Firstly, the session will be held in a narrow format, then in an extended format, followed by the joint press conference of Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan and CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

The agenda of the meeting includes matters related to international and regional security, as well as strengthening of the rapid crisis response mechanisms of the CSTO.

After the meeting, a memorandum of understanding on foreign policy, defense, and security between the representatives of the CSTO member states is expected to be signed, and the 2022-2024 consultation program is expected to be adopted.